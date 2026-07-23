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23 Pointed by jacqbb
Photo 2113

23 Pointed

Lots of ideas came to mind; pencils, pointy hats, nails, knives……. But when I thought of nails the claws of a raptor came to mind. So here I painted the claw of an owl.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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