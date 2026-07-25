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Previous
Photo 2115
25 Halfway
Walnut almost out of its husk. They really look like the photos I saw of a brain…..food for thought.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
23rd July 2026 11:52am
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wwcm-2026
Diana
ace
A beautiful nut!
July 25th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh that is super, I love the texture and the half and half look
July 25th, 2026
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