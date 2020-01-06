Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 512
Landscape
Here is the mill seen from afar. The miller had put up only two sails here.
I want to thank you all for bringing yesterday’s photo of the miller to the TP and the PP,
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th January 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2020-w2
Lou Ann
ace
Ahhh! Nice landscape and great to see the mill!
January 6th, 2020
