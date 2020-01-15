Previous
Geometric Cat by jacqbb
Geometric Cat

Annied asked me to make a photo with geometric shapes
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
@annied Hi Annie, here is the first.
Those are quite some amazing shapes, love the cat :-)
