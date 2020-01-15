Sign up
Photo 516
Geometric Cat
Annied asked me to make a photo with geometric shapes
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
2
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
I can't choose
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
15th January 2020 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-390
Jacqueline
ace
@annied
Hi Annie, here is the first.
January 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
Those are quite some amazing shapes, love the cat :-)
January 15th, 2020
