Photo 521
A man and his horse
The collection of armor they had in the Residence Castle in Dresden was stunning.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
dresden
Jane
ace
Amazing that they would walk let alone fight with all that metal. Talented workmanship
January 23rd, 2020
BillyBoy
Great lighting.
January 23rd, 2020
