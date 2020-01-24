Previous
Holocaustmonument in Berlin by jacqbb
Holocaustmonument in Berlin

The scale of this monument is huge, those concrete blocks all have different sizes and you can walk among them. https://www.visitberlin.de/en/memorial-murdered-jews-europe
I edited this photo because the light was dreadful. It was almost dark with only some lights at the corners.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Casablanca ace
One of the most moving places I have walked. Fascinating and well thought out memorial. This photo brings back memories.
January 24th, 2020  
