Photo 522
Holocaustmonument in Berlin
The scale of this monument is huge, those concrete blocks all have different sizes and you can walk among them.
https://www.visitberlin.de/en/memorial-murdered-jews-europe
I edited this photo because the light was dreadful. It was almost dark with only some lights at the corners.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details
Album
I can't choose
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th January 2020 9:37pm
Tags
berlin
Casablanca
ace
One of the most moving places I have walked. Fascinating and well thought out memorial. This photo brings back memories.
January 24th, 2020
