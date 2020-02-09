Previous
Animals 2 by jacqbb
This Begal Tiger was given his dinner and another tiger was approaching and then he saw me.......
Never before I was more happy with the thickness of the glass :) The rest of his dinner is between his paws.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Jacqueline

