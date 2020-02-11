Previous
Birds 2 by jacqbb
Photo 539

Birds 2

This vulture is living in zoo in Amersfoort.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture and fabulous dof!
February 11th, 2020  
