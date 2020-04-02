Previous
Pareidolia by jacqbb
Photo 574

Pareidolia

Seeing faces, eyes and mouths in objects, trees and shadows. When I took this photo I saw a butterfly. Later I also saw a hedgehog.
This was the challenge I received this morning from Vink Academy
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
I see the hodgeheg!!! And a rabbit
April 2nd, 2020  
Wendy ace
I also see the hedgehog and wascally wabbit (as Elmer Fudd from the Bugs Bunny show would say!)
Great pic!!
April 2nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Definitely the butterfly, fabulous capture.
April 2nd, 2020  
