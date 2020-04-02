Sign up
Photo 574
Pareidolia
Seeing faces, eyes and mouths in objects, trees and shadows. When I took this photo I saw a butterfly. Later I also saw a hedgehog.
This was the challenge I received this morning from Vink Academy
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details
Album
I can't choose
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd April 2020 11:20am
Tags
vafotoweek
JackieR
ace
I see the hodgeheg!!! And a rabbit
April 2nd, 2020
Wendy
ace
I also see the hedgehog and wascally wabbit (as Elmer Fudd from the Bugs Bunny show would say!)
Great pic!!
April 2nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Definitely the butterfly, fabulous capture.
April 2nd, 2020
Great pic!!