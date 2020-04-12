Sign up
Photo 582
Baked goods
I baked this loaf late yesterday evening especially for Easter Sunday. It is filled with raisins, hazelnuts and citron (succade) and tasted very good!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
I can't choose
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bread
Debra
ace
Looks scrumptious
April 12th, 2020
