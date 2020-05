Coffee in the woods

Laura challenged me to do some food photography. This was workwise a very busy week for me and this weekend my mother in law visited. Against all my objections healthwise she came. She is 94 and wanted company more than anything else. So we keep our distance........but this distracted me a bit from the challenge.

So a posh cup of coffee, chocolate and a very nice biscuit has to do. This is a composite.....I have a big back garden but not as big as this :)