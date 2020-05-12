Previous
Next
Minimalism by jacqbb
Photo 596

Minimalism

Lots of aphids on the roses but the birds in my garden love them.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous focus and light.
May 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise