Get pushed

Jackie asked me to do a photo in the style of William Furniss. I found a lot of double exposures where he used part of a building in his D.E. I took this in my garden and used part of the decorations on a plate hanging there.
Interesting looking for the almost hidden figures. Nice lighting on the fern also.
May 30th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here is one Jackie, I’ll try to do another one tomorrow.
May 30th, 2020  
JackieR ace
That's clever!!
May 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Interesting shapes and lovely light.
May 30th, 2020  
