Photo 602
Get pushed
Jackie asked me to do a photo in the style of William Furniss. I found a lot of double exposures where he used part of a building in his D.E. I took this in my garden and used part of the decorations on a plate hanging there.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1795
photos
99
followers
104
following
164% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-409
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting looking for the almost hidden figures. Nice lighting on the fern also.
May 30th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here is one Jackie, I’ll try to do another one tomorrow.
May 30th, 2020
JackieR
ace
That's clever!!
May 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
Interesting shapes and lovely light.
May 30th, 2020
