Previous
Next
Bokeh by jacqbb
Photo 607

Bokeh

The ‘baby’ Larix in my garden with bokeh in the maple behind it.
For the capture 52 challenge.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely effect.
June 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise