Photo 611
Leap of faith
It is difficult when you are small and you have to spread your wings for the first time.
For the challenge 52 - Toy Story
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1829
photos
102
followers
107
following
167% complete
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
902
609
903
610
904
905
611
906
Views
4
1
I can't choose
E-M10MarkII
23rd June 2020 11:50am
wc52-2020-w26
Diana
ace
such a cute one Jacqueline!
June 23rd, 2020
