Photo 639
What the f***
I found a lovely snailshell on the beach today and and both the hermit crab and I were very surprised........ don’t worry, I set him free......
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1962
photos
95
followers
105
following
Tags
terschelling2020
bkb in the city
Great find
September 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful!
September 29th, 2020
