What we saw.....

The inevitable seagulls and sandpipers, horses, sheep and a flatbottom boat because of the mist it looks like the Flying Dutchman, some kind of jellyfish folded around some shells, yours truly, another blue jellyfish and seashells, the big blue jellyfish is called in Dutch a zeepaddestoel ( seamushroom) in English it’s called a barrel jellyfish, juvenile seagull, and a hut for people who are stranded by the tide ( het drenkelingen huisje)