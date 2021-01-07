Sign up
Photo 652
Contrast 2
Sue asked me to do a shot with contrast, I used the same props as in my default album only used a black background. This shot has a totally different feeling.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-441
,
mini-models
Jacqueline
ace
@suez1e
Hi Sue, here is the second one. I don’t know if I have time to do another one this week but the learning experience was a good one!
January 7th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
So dramatic. Actually a lovely composition.
January 7th, 2021
