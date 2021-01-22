Dark thoughts creeping up on me.......

Previous
Photo 663

22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
181% complete

