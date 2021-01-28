Previous
Red on red by jacqbb
Photo 667

Red on red

Val asked me to use my little studio and use other background colours than black and white.
So I found some red props and tried different settings, this was the most pleasing.
Jacqueline

Jacqueline ace
@valpetersen Hi Val, this time red. I found this a difficult colour to use.....tomorrow I’ll try the blue one last time.
January 28th, 2021  
