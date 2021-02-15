Sign up
Photo 680
Squirrel on the prowl
Hubby called me to come with the camera because this little fellow sat in the peartree, I was glad I did :)
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I'll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Latest from all albums
Tags
nature
Susan Wakely
ace
They are such funny little creatures to watch.
February 15th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
What a great sequence! Cheeky little fellow!
February 15th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Oh how wonderful, red squirrels so rare here. You've got his colours perfectly, and the collage of his antics just lovely
February 15th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice collage
February 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
