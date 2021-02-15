Previous
Squirrel on the prowl by jacqbb
Squirrel on the prowl

Hubby called me to come with the camera because this little fellow sat in the peartree, I was glad I did :)
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
They are such funny little creatures to watch.
February 15th, 2021  
What a great sequence! Cheeky little fellow!
February 15th, 2021  
Oh how wonderful, red squirrels so rare here. You've got his colours perfectly, and the collage of his antics just lovely
February 15th, 2021  
Nice collage
February 15th, 2021  
