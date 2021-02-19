Citroën 2 CV

Next Thursday my painting teacher is having his birthday and because he drives a Duck (as we call them) and he misses his pupils and we him, I drew this birthday card today. I blanked the banner for obvious reasons.

Painting and drawing is an outlet for me, and I love to have the time to do this at last! When I still worked regularly there was always something else to do that had priority.

Today I got my first covid vaccination. I was impressed with the way everything was organized, maybe it helped that it was in a small location. The second vaccination will take place in early May.