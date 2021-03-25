Previous
Next
Architecture by jacqbb
Photo 696

Architecture

Tim asked me to do a photo with architecture. This is one of the dollhouses that I build with my dad.
A four room cottage style house, I edited the trees in the background.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@timerskine Hi Tim, with the renovation of our own house this was all I could do. Thank you for the challenge.
March 25th, 2021  
Asli ace
Wovvv! I love it, it looks like peaceful.
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise