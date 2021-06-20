Sign up
Photo 718
These made me smile
The dogs playing in the sea or anxiously watching their people, the warning to be careful with the sand lizards, warm waffles with strawberries, a lady with a mask in a museum and an advertisement for a holiday home for writers.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-464
Jacqueline
ace
@tdaug80
Hi Tim, glad you liked the other photo. These made me smile too
June 20th, 2021
