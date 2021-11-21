Sign up
Photo 737
Red
Sorry for the mass upload.
Kathy asked me to close my eyes, open them and shoot the first thing I saw.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
3
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2509
photos
126
followers
137
following
201% complete
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-486
Jacqueline
ace
@randystreat
Here is another one Kathy, thanks for the challenge.
November 21st, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice
November 21st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2021
