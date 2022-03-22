Previous
Medieval City gates by jacqbb
Photo 768

Medieval City gates

The ‘Koppelpoort’ or Koppelgate in Amersfoort. I always love to see this in floodlight.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
JackieR ace
What a beautiful scene!!!
March 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is spectacular
March 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful night scene
March 22nd, 2022  
