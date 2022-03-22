Sign up
Photo 768
Medieval City gates
The ‘Koppelpoort’ or Koppelgate in Amersfoort. I always love to see this in floodlight.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
3
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2693
photos
136
followers
143
following
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful scene!!!
March 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is spectacular
March 22nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful night scene
March 22nd, 2022
