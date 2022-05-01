Sign up
Photo 778
Glass
Wendy challenged me to do an abstract using glass in some way. This is a double exposure of the same glass taken horizontally and vertically and desaturated.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st May 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-509
Jacqueline
ace
@farmreporter
Hi Wendy, this what I did with your challenge!
May 1st, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Up, down, and sideways! Cool.
May 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
