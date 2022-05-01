Previous
Glass by jacqbb
Photo 778

Glass

Wendy challenged me to do an abstract using glass in some way. This is a double exposure of the same glass taken horizontally and vertically and desaturated.
1st May 2022

Jacqueline

Jacqueline
@farmreporter Hi Wendy, this what I did with your challenge!
May 1st, 2022  
Lou Ann
Oh my! Up, down, and sideways! Cool.
May 1st, 2022  
