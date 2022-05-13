Previous
La Bastide de Serou 2 by jacqbb
Photo 780

La Bastide de Serou 2

Another long night and a breakfast with lovely fresh bread. After that we went for a long walk with in the middle of it an Al fresco lunch. This village has lots of photogenic nooks and crannies. Loved the windows of an old apothecary.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
moni kozi ace
Oh, such a nice collage. So many things to draw
May 13th, 2022  
