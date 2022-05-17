Sign up
Photo 783
Underground river
This is for the artist challenge featuring Andrew S. Gray, more information
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46544/artist-challenge-andrew-s-gray
We went today for an hour and a half tour to an underground river in Labouiche in the south of France.
Totally brilliant to see and experience a boat tour.
17th May 2022
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
ac-grey
Diana
ace
This looks fabulous! Sounds as if you are having a wondrrful time.
May 17th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
@kali66
May 17th, 2022
