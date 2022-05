Windowshopping

Kali asked me to do some windowshopping and if possible to photograph a mannequin and something typical French.

I liked these shopfronts: top row - local products for foodies, chocolates, a bakery with pastries

Middle row - a flowershop

Bottom row - Italian specialties with a matching ‘mannequin ‘, a broom shop ( my first thought ) but they where selling spectacles, and a shop which sold crêpes and Galettes (savory pancakes)