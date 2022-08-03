Previous
Shepherdman’s Wife’s Hare by jacqbb
Shepherdman’s Wife’s Hare

I like hares a lot….so when I saw the photo of @shepherdmanswife I had to ask permission to try and paint this…..
It’s a watercolour.
https://365project.org/artsygang/private-convers/2020-12-24 some time ago I posted an oil of a hare if you’re interested…..
3rd August 2022

Jacqueline

@shepherdmanswife Here he is….. hope you like him.
August 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
what a beautiful painting, I love hares too.
August 3rd, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Lovely!
August 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured the hare beautifully
August 3rd, 2022  
Dianne
Brilliant - yes @shepherdmanswife takes great images of hares.
August 3rd, 2022  
