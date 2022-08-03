Sign up
Photo 809
Shepherdman’s Wife’s Hare
I like hares a lot….so when I saw the photo of
@shepherdmanswife
I had to ask permission to try and paint this…..
It’s a watercolour.
https://365project.org/artsygang/private-convers/2020-12-24
some time ago I posted an oil of a hare if you’re interested…..
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2885
photos
148
followers
155
following
221% complete
Tags
art-jbb
Jacqueline
ace
@shepherdmanswife
Here he is….. hope you like him.
August 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
what a beautiful painting, I love hares too.
August 3rd, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely!
August 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured the hare beautifully
August 3rd, 2022
Dianne
Brilliant - yes
@shepherdmanswife
takes great images of hares.
August 3rd, 2022
