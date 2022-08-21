Previous
Next
Architectural details by jacqbb
Photo 812

Architectural details

Mary asked me to do a shot with some architectural details, the overlay is the lock and hinge of the church door. The church is the one in this shot.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@mcsiegle Here is your shot Mary, thanks for the challenge!
August 21st, 2022  
Annie D ace
I like this - interesting editing
August 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
This looks wonderful Jacqueline!
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise