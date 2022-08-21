Sign up
Photo 812
Architectural details
Mary asked me to do a shot with some architectural details, the overlay is the lock and hinge of the church door. The church is the one in this shot.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2906
photos
145
followers
153
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
I can't choose
Camera
iPhone 8
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-524
Jacqueline
ace
@mcsiegle
Here is your shot Mary, thanks for the challenge!
August 21st, 2022
Annie D
ace
I like this - interesting editing
August 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
This looks wonderful Jacqueline!
August 21st, 2022
