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Husk by jacqbb
Photo 850

Husk

This is a husk wherein a dragonfly grew. He lived a year in the water climbed up on one of the reeds and changed into a dragonfly. If you want to see the result go to https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2026-07-19
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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