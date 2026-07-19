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Previous
Photo 850
Husk
This is a husk wherein a dragonfly grew. He lived a year in the water climbed up on one of the reeds and changed into a dragonfly. If you want to see the result go to
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2026-07-19
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th July 2026 9:59am
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