269 / 365
Get Pushed 1
CoroJo gave me back my challenge ;) How about a still life which depicts who you are?
My sewing box, I like to work with needle and thread and making costumes.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
