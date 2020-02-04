Previous
Get Pushed 1 by jacqbb
269 / 365

Get Pushed 1

CoroJo gave me back my challenge ;) How about a still life which depicts who you are?
My sewing box, I like to work with needle and thread and making costumes.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
73% complete

Photo Details

