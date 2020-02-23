Previous
Double exposure by jacqbb
Double exposure

The challenge in Capture52 was this week a photographic bucket list.
I’ve tried double exposure before but never in black and white and quite so high key.
I used a selfie and a photo of one of the gardens in the Alhambra
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update.
