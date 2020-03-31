Previous
She’s trying to drown me.....HELP! by jacqbb
She’s trying to drown me.....HELP!

Sally asked me to take an object from either the kitchen or the bathroom and capture it in a unique way.
Well this is in my kitchen part of the tap, a ladle and a skimmer and a very unwilling helper.......the water was cold....brrrrrrr.
Jacqueline

Lou Ann ace
Clever!
March 31st, 2020  
