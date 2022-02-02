Sign up
319 / 365
Month of Hearts # 2
Today we went to Venice and saw this one displayed in an art gallery.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how lovely. What a wonderful vacation you are enjoying. Oh my.
February 2nd, 2022
