Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
320 / 365
Paul Klee
Taken last Sunday in Sammlung Rosengart in Luzern with this challenge in mind. I love the work of Paul Klee
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2603
photos
135
followers
141
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Latest from all albums
751
318
30
752
1493
319
320
1494
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Number 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moh-jbb
Lou Ann
ace
Stunning, really.
February 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close