Previous
Next
Paul Klee by jacqbb
320 / 365

Paul Klee

Taken last Sunday in Sammlung Rosengart in Luzern with this challenge in mind. I love the work of Paul Klee
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Stunning, really.
February 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise