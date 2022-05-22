Previous
Watercolour 5 by jacqbb
Watercolour 5

Somewhat selfexplanatory: the peacock lived near our camping in La Bastide de Serou, yesterday after our trip I saw a hollyhock which I love and today we saw a few facingstones that where animal related I loved the duck most.
Jacqueline

