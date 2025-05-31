Sign up
Dianthus
I bought this little plant at the garden centre and didn't realise it was a member of the carnation family until it bloomed. I'm hoping we get lots of buds on it because it looks so pretty.
31st May 2025
31st May 2025
Jacqui Jay
@jacqui_iris
I was born in the province of Ulster and spent my formative years there before following my parents to England. I left school at the...
Tags
flower
carnation
dianthus
back yard
