9 / 365
buttercups
One of the nice things about lock down is that the council hasn't had the vegetation on the verges cut back. The display of buttercups and daisies along the road side takes me back to my childhood.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
JackieB
@jacquib
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th May 2020 2:07pm
Tags
white
,
green
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
daisy
,
buttercup
365 Project
