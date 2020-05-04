Previous
buttercups by jacquib
buttercups

One of the nice things about lock down is that the council hasn't had the vegetation on the verges cut back. The display of buttercups and daisies along the road side takes me back to my childhood.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

JackieB

