66 / 365
Dumbarton Rock
Dumbarton rock on the river Clyde. Taken this time last year when visiting Scotland but processed today.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
365
Canon EOS 80D
2nd July 2019 10:19am
ship
rock
river
scotland
clyde
dumbarton
