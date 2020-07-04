Previous
blowing a gale by jacquib
69 / 365

blowing a gale

Dreadfully windy today. Even the poor pigeon was having it's feathers ruffled.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

JackieB

@jacquib
18% complete

