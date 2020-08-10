Previous
Next
Santiago de Campostela by jacquib
98 / 365

Santiago de Campostela

Happy memory of two years ago.My first glimpse of the cathedral. It must be all the more amazing to see it for the first time as a pilgrim.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

JackieB

@jacquib
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise