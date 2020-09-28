Previous
Next
The end of summer by jacquib
137 / 365

The end of summer

This white campanula is blooming for a second time this year. A lovely splash of colour in the rainy gloom.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

JackieB

@jacquib
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful focus. Gorgeous those white flowers and buds.
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise