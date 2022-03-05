Tunnel Vision

It may be time to get back to my 365 project. I started my photography journey here, on this site. But my 365 fell by the wayside as my photography opportunities increased. Ironically, I have less time for photography because I'm doing more photography! I've made some amazing photos, but am finding it hard to find beauty in everyday life. This was always something that brought me joy in my 365 journey. You can see my recent photos on IG @jennatwitsend But here, I embrace experimentation and everyday imperfection.