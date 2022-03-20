Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 769
Macro
Trying out a new macro lens configuration with extension tubes, etc. Not a wild success, but it got me out to see what dew I could find
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenn
@jae_at_wits_end
I'm an amateur photographer mostly interested in architecture, though I've been exploring landscape a lot, lately. I enjoy photography as an art form and the...
771
photos
13
followers
21
following
211% complete
View this month »
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
20th March 2022 6:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
macro
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close