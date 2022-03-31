Sign up
Photo 775
Vintage sepia
I'm writing an article on how to create a vintage looking photograph. I spent the afternoon playing around in Photoshop. Here is one of my attempts.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
1
0
Jenn
@jae_at_wits_end
I'm an amateur photographer mostly interested in architecture, though I've been exploring landscape a lot, lately. I enjoy photography as an art form and the...
775
Views
7
1
365
ILCE-7RM3
27th January 2018 2:31pm
sepia
black and white
vintage
photoshop
monochrome
bkb in the city
Well done
April 1st, 2022
