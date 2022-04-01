Previous
Red Cedar Falls Giant City State Park by jae_at_wits_end
Red Cedar Falls Giant City State Park

Bushwhacked our way back to Red Cedar Falls in the Shawnee Forest. A lot of the Illinois wet-weather waterfalls aren't on a regular hiking trail. Hunting waterfalls can be a little frustrating, but it pays off when you find one.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Jenn

@jae_at_wits_end
I'm an amateur photographer mostly interested in architecture, though I've been exploring landscape a lot, lately. I enjoy photography as an art form and the...
