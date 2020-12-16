Previous
The Peak and Long Down by jaffacake
44 / 365

The Peak and Long Down

The Peak looking resplendent as the sun set giving this unusual conical shape a golden hue.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
